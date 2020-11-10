Karnataka SSLC re-evaluation result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Karnataka SSLC re-evaluation result at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Karnataka SSLC re-evaluation result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 re-evaluation. Students can check their result at the official website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. The change in marks, if any, after re-evaluation will be effective in the final mark sheet, as per rules.

The results of the SSLC exam were earlier released on August 10, and a total of 5,82,316 students cleared the annual SSLC exam this year with a pass percentage of 71.80 per cent. The students who were dissatisfied with the marks applied for revaluation, while the failed candidates appeared for the supplementary exams later.

In the supplementary exams held in September, as many as 51.28 per cent of the students became successful.

Karnataka SSLC re-evaluation result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SSLC re-evaluation results 2020’ link

Step 3: Click on any list – with the change, no change or change in totaling

Step 4: Check, and download file for further reference.

Students need to secure 35 per cent marks to clear the SSLC exam. Candidates will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks to be declared pass.

