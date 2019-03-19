Karnataka SSLC, PU II results date and time

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the results of SSLC and PU II examinations in April. The commissioner of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) P.C. Jaffer said that though the department could not confirm the exact dates, the board has decided to declare the results earlier April.

From this year, the evaluators have to upload marks online. “In the SSLC 2018 supplementary exam, we tried this system and found that it was successful, so this process will be followed for the 2019 SSLC exam. However, for the II PU exam, we will follow both the manual system as well as the online system as no trial was done,” the commissioner said at a press meet on Monday. The system is expected to reduce the errors in uploading the marks, he said.

“Data will be entered twice — by the evaluator and then by the deputy chief. If there is a mismatch in numbers, the joint chief will get an alert and then the marks will have to be rectified,” V Sumangala, Director, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said.

All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once released.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.