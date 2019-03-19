Toggle Menu
Karnataka SSLC, PU II results date and timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/karnataka-sslc-pu-ii-results-date-and-time-5633730/

Karnataka SSLC, PU II results date and time

The commissioner of Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) P.C. Jaffer said that though the department could not confirm the exact dates, but the board has decided to declare the results earlier April

SSLC result 2019, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, PU II result, Karnataka SSLC result 2019, Karnataka 10th results
The students will get Karnataka SSLC, PU II results in April. (Representational image)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the results of SSLC and PU II examinations in April. The commissioner of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) P.C. Jaffer said that though the department could not confirm the exact dates, the board has decided to declare the results earlier April.

From this year, the evaluators have to upload marks online. “In the SSLC 2018 supplementary exam, we tried this system and found that it was successful, so this process will be followed for the 2019 SSLC exam. However, for the II PU exam, we will follow both the manual system as well as the online system as no trial was done,” the commissioner said at a press meet on Monday. The system is expected to reduce the errors in uploading the marks, he said.

Video | How to cope up with board result stress?

“Data will be entered twice — by the evaluator and then by the deputy chief. If there is a mismatch in numbers, the joint chief will get an alert and then the marks will have to be rectified,” V Sumangala, Director, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said.

All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once released.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.

Don't Miss
PM Modi to interact with those who've taken 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' pledge: At 500 places, on March 31
Jet Airways flight safety at risk, says engineers' union; Suresh Prabhu orders emergency meet

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 After JEE Main 2019, JEE Advanced rescheduled due to General Elections
2 Kashmir University UG result 2017 declared: How to download
3 GATE 2019 topper Vikas Raj asks: Is grind of competitive exams worth it?