Karnataka SSLC Paper Leak: 10 including teachers and a journalist arrested in Ramanagara for science question paper leak

Days after announcing the SSLC exam results, a police complaint has been filed at the Magadi police station in Ramanagara district, stating that the SSLC science question paper was leaked by the teachers of Kempegowda School, Ramanagar, during the exam on April 11. The SSLC exam was held between March 28 and April 11.

Gangannaswami HG, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Ramanagara district has filed a complaint against Rangegowda, a clerk at Kempegowda school in Magadi, accusing him and others of sharing the photos of the question paper on Whatsapp groups consisting of teachers from the Kempegowda school. The police have now arrested 10, including teachers from the Kempegowda school and a local journalist, who are accused of criminal conspiracy and extortion as they leaked the science question paper.

According to the police officials, a retired headmaster of a private school took photographs of the science question papers that were stored in one of the examination centres in Ramanagar. “The retired headmaster later circulated it to the clerk and blackmailed him for money. The local journalist, who is a friend of the headmaster, also blackmailed the teachers of Kempegowda school and threatened to expose the leak to the police. On the day of the examination, the teachers who were aware of the question paper helped students in answering the questions in the exam hall,” said a police official.

In fact, the official also added that “There were no personal benefits to anybody. However, during the investigation, we learnt that education officers and teachers in the rural region tend to help the students score better by leaking the questions.” The accused are charged under IPC section 417,418,420,201,120B; under sections 24(A) and 115(A) of Karnataka Education Act 1983 and under section 66 of Information Technology Act 2000. All the accused have now been sent to judicial custody.