Karnataka SSLC likely to be conducted in June, says Education Minister

Karnataka SSLC exams likely be conducted in the third or fourth week of June, said education minister S. Suresh Kumar. Representational image/ file Karnataka SSLC exams likely be conducted in the third or fourth week of June, said education minister S. Suresh Kumar. Representational image/ file

The Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is planning to conduct the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examinations in June. The state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday informed about the probable dates while addressing a Facebook live session. According to the minister, the class 10 examination will be conducted in the third or fourth week of June.

The revised datesheet of the examination will be announced a week before the examination to give students time to prepare. The state common entrance test (CET) which is scheduled to be conducted from April 23 has also been postponed, and will be announced after the lockdown is lifted, the education minister earlier informed media.

The SSLC exams were scheduled to begin from March 29 but deferred till May, and now have been postponed once again. For pre-university certificate (PUC) only the last annual examination for English has been deferred. The English paper was scheduled on March 23, 2020. Around 8 lakh candidates were registered to appear for SSLC examinations this year.

The results of the first year PUC examination was declared today. Over 6.53 lakh (6,53,461) candidates have appeared for the exams, the results of which are available online at SuVidya portal. The students can get their results in their respective mail id or SMS.

