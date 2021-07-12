Karnataka SSLC exams to be held as scheduled, HC dismisses PIL demanding cancellation

SSLC examination will be held and the question paper will contain only multiple-choice questions. (Representational image)

The Karnataka High Court on Monday cancelled the public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the state’s decision to conduct SSLC (class 10 exams). The Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will be held for the academic year 2020-21 as per the schedule. The dates for the exams were decided to be July 19 and July 22, 2021.

SSLC exams will be held for two days. The first papers — Science, Maths and Social Science — will be clubbed in one paper on July 19 and the second paper on languages will be held on July 22.

Both the examinations will be held between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Suresh Kumar said, “All teachers will be vaccinated within a week to have them prepared for exams.”

The Karnataka government has vaccinated 95 per cent of the staff who would be deployed for SSLC examination duty, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar.

According to the minister, of the total 1.33 lakh staff who will be deployed for examination duty, 1.3 lakh received their first dose, as per the data collected by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. As many as 48,938 have received their second shot as well. “Another 3,404 people will get vaccinated in a couple of days,” the minister added