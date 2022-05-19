scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Children of a farmer, these twin siblings from Karnataka scored A+ in SSLC exams

While Sudhanva secured 91% (446), Sujanya secured 90% (439). Their father, Srinivas B M, said he had never expected his children to score so well in the board examination.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 19, 2022 9:03:15 pm
Sudhanva and Sujanya. (Express Photo)

Sudhanva B S is just one minute elder to Sujanya B S. However, he is not just a minute elder but has also scored one per cent higher than her sister in the SSLC board examination.

While Sudhanva secured 91% (446), Sujanya secured 90% (439). Children of Srinivas B M, a ragi farmer of Bettenahalli village in the Bengaluru Rural district, the duo did not expect that they would secure the 90% target. From milking the cow together to preparing for the exams together, the twin siblings always ensure that they stand in support of each other.

Also Read |Karnataka: Here’s how Sanskrit verses and yoga helped Amit Madar score a perfect 626/626 in the SSLC board exams

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sujanya, a student of the Government High School Jalige in the Devanahalli taluk, said, “My brother and I study together from 6 pm-10 pm and 5 am to 7:30 am. We both study the same subject together and share our ideas with each other. We were really worried about the marks because it was our first board exam. But we were happy after hearing the results. I think focusing on Science and Mathematics is very critical because going ahead, the performance in these subjects will be the gate passes for higher studies.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Talking about how they tackled Covid-19, Sudhanva said, “The pandemic did not hamper our studies at all. My sister and I were all on our own focusing on our studies and improving on subjects that we felt were a challenge for us.”

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
More Premium Stories >>

Gireesh, a mathematics teacher, said, “The twins are very obedient and are supportive of each other. Although a lot of their friends team up to cycle to school, the duo always comes together. In fact, they don’t have a smartphone and they have worked on assignments using the smartphone of their classmate, who is a neighbour.”

An emotional Srinivas said, “Being a farmer, I earn only Rs 30,000 in a year. It is really tough for me to help my children financially. I did not expect them to score so well. But they have proved me wrong.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement