Karnataka SSLC exams postponed amid coronavirus outbreak: Education Minister

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC exams 2020: The Karnataka government has postponed the SSLC examinations scheduled to begin from March 29, 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak. “Karnataka SSLC exams — scheduled to begin from March 29 — has been postponed. New dates to be announced soon,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

The decision comes after many criticised the government’s previous order to go ahead with the exams even when all other states and Central boards like CBSE have deferred the exam dates. Earlier, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “SSLC examinations will be held as scheduled from March 29, all possible precautionary measures will be taken.”

#COVID19India: #Karnataka SSLC exams scheduled to begin from March 29 will be postponed. New dates to be announced soon: Primary and Secondary Education Minister @nimmasuresh | @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job pic.twitter.com/hbJ4MVwjhx — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) March 22, 2020

States, including the central boards have rescheduled their Class 10, 12 examinations. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main that was scheduled to begin from April 5.

