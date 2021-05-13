Karnataka postpones SSLC exams, revised dates to be announced after second wave flattens

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to postpone SSLC (Class 10) exams in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the decision, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the revised schedule will be decided later. “The increasing Covid cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parents, students, and many school associations has resulted in this decision. A suitable call will be taken after the second wave of Covid -19 dies down,” he said.

#CovidSecondWave: #Karnataka postpones SSLC exams. "Increasing #Covid19 cases in state coupled with concerns of parent, students, school associations has resulted in this decision," Education Minister @nimmasuresh confirms. @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job (1/2) — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 13, 2021

The exams were originally scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5. “Revised dates will be announced much ahead of the schedule. Students should not get disheartened and instead continue with their studious preparations,” Kumar added.

Earlier last week, the government had announced that II PU board (Class 12 equivalent) exams will be held at a date announced later. The state had initially planned to hold theory examinations from May 24 to June 16.

Following this, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan had announced on Wednesday that the Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) — the gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, farm science, and pharma courses — was also postponed due to the same.

Earlier in April, the government had announced that a continuous and comprehensive evaluation programme will be the deciding factor for the promotion of students from classes 1 to 9.

“Students (of classes 1 to 9) must not be asked to physically attend the examinations. The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children. Unachieved learning outcomes will be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of next academic year,” Suresh Kumar had explained.

In April, Karnataka was one of the few states to go forward with the decision to hold state board examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) students despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelling the same due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.