Karnataka: Student appearing for SSLC exam tests positive

A student appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Karnataka tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Saturday, officials of the Department of Public Instruction said. The student was writing the Mathematics exam at a centre in Hassan district when the authorities were informed about the situation, they added.

“The 16-year-old was attending the exam in a centre situated in Arkalgud town in Hassan. He had recovered from dengue recently and had sent the swab for testing after developing an Influenza-like illness a couple of days back,” an official told indianexpress.com.

The official added that the examination centre chief was informed by the district administration as soon as the test results were out. Meanwhile, 13 other people, apart from the student, have also tested positive in the same district on Saturday.

Officials claimed that the student was shifted to another separate classroom where he completed the examination. However, the case can be termed asymptomatic as the student is said to have recorded normal temperature before entering the exam hall.

The SSLC exams, which began on Thursday, had recorded a 98.3 per cent attendance for the first exam.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had visited several exam centres in Bengaluru earlier during the day to inspect whether social distancing measures and guidelines set by the health department were being followed.

