Karnataka SSLC exam dates 2022 announced; exams to begin on March 28

Karnataka SSLC 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the schedule for the SSLC exams 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 11. The board has seeked suggestions and objections on exam schedule from the parents and candidates which can be submitted between January 6 to January 14, 2022.

The SSLC exams will be held amid hygiene and security measures. Use of masks, sanitisers will be mandatory and arrangements will be made to check students through thermal scanners.

Karnataka SSLC 2022 exam schedule: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2 – On the homepage find the link ‘final time table of SSLC exam’ under examination section

Step 3- Open the link, a new window will open

Step 4 – On the new window scroll down to find datesheet, download.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and candidates will be provided 15 minutes of reading time to study the question papers.