Tuesday, April 20, 2021
SSLC exams to be held as scheduled, evaluation process for Class 1-9 to decide on promotion: Karnataka Edu Minister

Comprehensive evaluation will be deciding factor for promotion of students from Class 1 to 9, for which children should not be asked to be physically present.

By: Education Desk | Bengaluru (karnataka) |
Updated: April 20, 2021 2:19:01 pm
sslc exam, karnataka exam news, sslc exam newsSchool students appearing for the exams. Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Tuesday confirmed that SSLC exams will be held in the state, as scheduled before, from June 21 to July 5.

This makes Karnataka one of the few states to go forward with the decision to hold state board examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) students despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelling the same due to the ongoing coronavirus situation,Meanwhile, the Minister added that a continuous and comprehensive evaluation programme will be the deciding factor for the promotion of students from classes 1 to 9.

“Students (of classes 1 to 9) must not be asked to physically attend the examinations. The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children. Unachieved learning outcomes will be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of next academic year,” he explained.

Summer holidays to begin from May 1

The Primary and Secondary Education Department has decided to give summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 from May 1 to June 14. Classes for the next academic year will begin on June 15. This includes primary schools offering classes for classes 7 and 8 as well,” Suresh Kumar clarified.

Meanwhile, for students promoted to classes 9 and 10 for the academic year 2021-22, summer vacation will be from May 1 to July 14. “The academic year 2021-22 will commence for high schools from July 15,” he announced.

The state government has also decided to provide summer holidays for high school teachers from June 15 to July 14. However, Suresh Kumar clarified that these decisions were “subjected to revision as per the directions of the State Government from time to time as per Covid-19 protocols.”

