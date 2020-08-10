Karnataka SSLC results 2020: Meet the toppers who scored 100%

A total of 6 students got 100% marks in Karantaka SSLC result 2020 (Representational image)

Even as the 2020 Karnataka SSLC results witnessed a drop of 1.90 per cent in the overall pass percentage this year, the number of students who scored 100 per cent marks in all subjects rose to six in comparison to two last year.

Thanmayi IP, one among them, is an aspiring doctor. Hailing from Chikkamagaluru, the 15-year-old told indianexpress.com that she was surprised to see her name among the state toppers, even though she was consistent in her studies.

“Social science was my favourite subject among all. I used to study only for a couple of hours after the exams got postponed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, once the revised time table was released, I extended my daily study time to 4-5 hours per day,” she said.

Further, the student from St Joseph’s Convent Girls High School attributed her success to her teachers and her family. Her father — Prasanna S — works as the Deputy Tahsildar of Vasthare Hobli in Chikkamagaluru taluk while her mother — Sandhya D L — teaches Kannada, social science, science and mathematics at Government High Primary School, Mallandur. Her brother Tanish IP is an eighth-grade student.

At the same time, Bengaluru resident Nikhilesh M Marali said following a personalised time-table during the study holidays was his success mantra. “I used to study Social Science early morning to help me grasp the subject better. My late evenings were kept aside for mathematics and science preparations as drawing diagrams and learning using audio-visual tools worked better for me then,” he said.

Nikhilesh, a student of Poorna Prajna Education Centre High School in Sadashivanagar has already set his immediate next goal. “Getting a seat in a top Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is what I am working towards next,” he said.

“We have already enrolled him in IIT-level coaching classes to help him achieve his aspirations,” Nikhilesh’s parents — Nagesh Marali and Harinakshi — who are entrepreneurs said. His elder sister Nayana Nagesh is a qualified doctor. “Even though I have a special interest in robotics, another field I would like to work in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS),” Nikhilesh added.

Yet another aspiring civil servant, Dheeraj Reddy MP who hails from Mandya is an avid follower of Indian values and culture. “Since I joined Sri Sathyasai Saraswathi English Medium Boys’ High School in ninth standard, I have been drawn towards spirituality and the importance of following the Indian heritage and culture, along with lessons on how human life can be used efficiently for the welfare of another,” he said saying he sees himself as an IAS officer soon after completing his graduation.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Highlights

He added that the lockdown helped him prepare well for the exams as all his family members — mother Manjula KC (headmistress at Kyasambally Rural High School), father Prabhakar Reddy (primary school headmaster at a school in Andhra Pradesh) and brother Manoj Reddy (a commerce graduate) — helped him learn different subjects in depth. “While my parents were my constant go-to teachers available always at home, my brother helped me pick up Kannada, a subject in which I was comparatively weak at,” Dheeraj said.

At the same time, lessons shared on WhatsApp groups by her teachers and friends helped Sannidhi Mahabaleshwar Hegde prepare better for the exams even amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown period. A student of Govt. Marikamba P U College located in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada, the teenager said, “Our teachers ensured that all of us were kept busy in preparations for the SSLC exams even though we were unsure about when we would be able to attend the papers.”

The other two students who achieved the same feat in the 2020 Karnataka SSLC exams are Anush AL from Dakshina Kannada district and Chirayu KS from Bengaluru. While the former is a student of Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Sullia Taluk, the latter completed his tenth grade from Schoenstatt St Mary’s High School in Nagasandra.

Meanwhile, 11 students scored 624 marks out of 625 in the SSLC exams this year, followed by 43 students securing 623 and 56 students securing 622 marks respectively.

On the other side, as many as 62 schools in the state secured zero passes this year. “This included four government schools, 11 aided schools, and 47 unaided schools,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

“Meanwhile, 1,550 schools — including 501 government schools, 139 aided schools, and 910 unaided schools secured a 100 per cent pass percentage this year,” he added.

