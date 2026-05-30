Karnataka SSLC Exam-2 2026 Results Out: 68,802 students qualify, overall pass-rate now at 93.13%

Karnataka SSLC Exam-2 Result 2026: KSEAB announced the results for Class 10 SSLC-2 exam results on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Students can check their results and marks memo at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The result is also available on KarnatakaOne mobile application and DigiLocker.
The exams were held between May 18 and May 25 across 358 examination centres throughout the state. According to the data shared by the Board, as many as 11,854 regular students and 38 private students had applied for the SSLC-2 exam. Out of these, 8,393 candidates, that is, 70.57 per cent, were able to improve their score.
There were five students who scored 625/625 and recorded 100 per cent results, this inlcluded one student from government school and four students from unaided school.
Regular fresh students recorded a pass percentage of 94.10 per cent in the SSLC-1 exam and 63 per cent in the second exam. Their consolidated pass percentage is therefore 98 per cent. Last year, this percentage was 80.04 per cent. In the second exam, boys lead with a pass rate of 63.29 per cent, while girls achieved 62.35 per cent.
The overall 2026 consolidated pass percentage is at 93.13 per cent, including both SSLC 1 and 2 exam. In the frist exam, 7,60,002 students passed and 68,802 students cleared the second exam leading to a total of 8,18,956 students.
A total of 603 students were able to pass the KSEAB SSLC exams due to this opportunity and will be thus continuing their studies.
As per a press release by the Board, the result was forwarded to students on their registered mobile number by SMS after 4 pm on May 30. KSEAB has opened the applications for photocopy of answer sheets, revaluation and recounting through their official website.