Karnataka SSLC Exam-2 2026 Results Out: 68,802 students qualify, overall pass-rate now at 93.13%

The result is also available on KarnatakaOne mobile application and DigiLocker (Representative Image/AI)

Karnataka SSLC Exam-2 Result 2026: KSEAB announced the results for Class 10 SSLC-2 exam results on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Students can check their results and marks memo at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The result is also available on KarnatakaOne mobile application and DigiLocker.

The exams were held between May 18 and May 25 across 358 examination centres throughout the state. According to the data shared by the Board, as many as 11,854 regular students and 38 private students had applied for the SSLC-2 exam. Out of these, 8,393 candidates, that is, 70.57 per cent, were able to improve their score.

There were five students who scored 625/625 and recorded 100 per cent results, this inlcluded one student from government school and four students from unaided school.