Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 Date and Time: KSEAB to declare result on April 23

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 Date and Time: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board of Secondary Education (KSEAB) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results on April 24. Students can check the KSEAB Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website – karresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.

The KSEAB Class 10 exam was held between March 18 and April 2 over 15 days. The Class 10 KSEAB exams were held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Students were allowed to enter the centres from 8.15 am. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.