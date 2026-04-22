Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 Date and Time: KSEAB to declare result on April 23

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 Date and Time: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board of Secondary Education (KSEAB) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results on April 24. Students can check the KSEAB Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website – karresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.
The KSEAB Class 10 exam was held between March 18 and April 2 over 15 days. The Class 10 KSEAB exams were held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Students were allowed to enter the centres from 8.15 am. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.
As per data released by the Karnataka board, as many as 9,02,889 students had registered for the Class 10 examination this year. Among the candidates, 8,12,855 were freshers, 62,845 were repeaters, and 27,189 were private candidates.
The KSEAB exams for the 2026 session were held at 2,871 centres across the state, with a record 9,02,889 students from 15,941 schools registered.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 on April 23 at 12 PM.
Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Karnataka board results on May 2. The exams were held from March 21 to April 4. The overall pass percentage last year was 57.61 per cent.
Class 10 secondary results in 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on May 9.
In 2023 and 2022, the KSEAB Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 8 and May 19, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on August 10. To know more about the KSEAB Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.
To ensure transparency and discipline during the KSEAB 2026 examinations, joint flying squads from the board and the education department conducted regular inspections. Earlier, in february after meeting with top officials of the state, the School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that Karnataka’s school education department will monitor social media accounts during the Class 10 and 12 examinations to prevent question paper leaks.
The Government has reduced passing criteria, reducing the minimum marks for Class 10 (SSLC) from 35 per cent to 33 per cent and from 35 per cent to 30 per cent for Class 12.