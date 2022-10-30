Karnataka SSLC date sheet released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in; exams to begin from April

Karnataka SSLC Datesheet: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board today released the Karnataka SSLC date sheet for 2023 exams. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exams can now check the schedule at the official Karnataka SSLC website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the schedule released by the Karnataka board, the SSLC 2023 exams will begin from April 1, 2023 and conclude on April 15, 2023.

The detailed schedule is available for interested candidates at the official website and was also shared by the state’s minister of School Education, B C Nagesh. Some of the exams will be conducted from 10.30 am till 1.45 pm, and others from 2pm to 5.15 pm.

Candidates have time from October 29 to November 28 to check the schedule and raise objections, if any. To do so, candidates will have to send in their queries to dpikseeb@gmail.com. It is important for candidates to remember that the released date sheet is tentative in nature, and is subject to change in special circumstances.

In the previous SSLC exams, the pass percentage (85.63 per cent) was the highest in the past decade, excluding the 99.99 per cent recorded last year, when the government promoted all students in view of the pandemic. The pass percentage for boys is 86.34 per cent and for girls 92.44 per cent.