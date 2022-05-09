Karnataka SSLC Class 10th 2022 result to be announced by 3rd week of May

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The results of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examinations 2022, which were conducted in an offline mode, are expected to be out in May 2022. An official in the primary and secondary education department confirmed that the result will be declared by the end of the third week of May.

Read | TS POLYCET 2022 application process begins today

Once released, candidates will be able to check the result by logging into the official websites – karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the exams for approximately 8.73 lakh students until April 11, 2022.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC class 10 result 2022: How to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC result link

Step 3: Fill in your roll number or registration number (mentioned on admit card)

Step 4: Scores will appear on the next page, download and get a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and the exam duration was 3 hours and 15 minutes. The extra 15 minutes were provided for the students to read the question paper.

Last year, a total of 8,71,443 students had appeared for the SSLC examination which was conducted following strict Covid protocol. With a pass percentage of 100, boys had fared slightly better than the girls at 99.99 per cent.