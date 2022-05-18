scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2022: When and where to check

KSEEB will release the Karnataka SSLC class 10 board results students who appeared for the SSLC examination can download the SSLC result at the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 18, 2022 6:21:27 pm
The Karnataka class 10 board examinations were held from March 28 till April 11, 2022

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka SSLC class 10 board results 2022 on May 19. Students who appeared for the SSLC examination can download the KSEEB   at the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka class 10 board examinations were held from March 28 till April 11, 2022. The duration of the examination was 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Read |Gujarat schools to face more deduction of grant over poor results in Class 10, 12

To check results, on the homepage, students may click on the result link. They will then be directed to a new page, where they must enter details such as their roll number and their date of birth in order to log in. The result will then be available on the screen.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Last year 157 students secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC examination. Approximately 1,28,931 students secured A+ grade while 2,50,317 secured A grade.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
From Indra’s flag and Krishna’s banner to saffron flag: From the di...Premium
From Indra’s flag and Krishna’s banner to saffron flag: From the di...
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases standPremium
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
More Premium Stories >>

Subject-wise, 1,796 students secured 100 per cent marks in mathematics, 910 scored 100 per cent in science and 4,171 students got full marks in social science. All the COVID-19 major guidelines were strictly followed this time during the Karnataka secondary education examination board. 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement