Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2022: When and where to check

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka SSLC class 10 board results 2022 on May 19. Students who appeared for the SSLC examination can download the KSEEB at the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka class 10 board examinations were held from March 28 till April 11, 2022. The duration of the examination was 3 hours and 15 minutes.

To check results, on the homepage, students may click on the result link. They will then be directed to a new page, where they must enter details such as their roll number and their date of birth in order to log in. The result will then be available on the screen.

Last year 157 students secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC examination. Approximately 1,28,931 students secured A+ grade while 2,50,317 secured A grade.

Subject-wise, 1,796 students secured 100 per cent marks in mathematics, 910 scored 100 per cent in science and 4,171 students got full marks in social science. All the COVID-19 major guidelines were strictly followed this time during the Karnataka secondary education examination board.