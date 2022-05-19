Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2022 declared: Girls outshine boys’ overall pass percentage 85.63%

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the SSLC class 10 board results today. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

While the results will also be sent to students’ registered mobile numbers, class 10 students can log in on the official website to view their result after 1 pm on May 19, 2022.

The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 85.63 per cent, and girls out shined boys by scoring 90.29 per cent whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 81.30 per cent. This year, a total of 8,73,859 students had registered for the SSLC class 10 exam but only 8,53,436 students appeared for the exam — with 20,423 students being marked as absent.

Out of the 8,53,436 students who appeared for the exam, 730881 students successfully passed the exam. A total of 352752 boys passed and 368579 girls passed the Karnataka SSLC class 10 exams.

According to BC Nagesh, 22 districts in Karnataka have secured A grade while 2 districts (Bengaluru South and Yadgir) have secured B Grade. Additionally, 145 students have scored 625/625. Rural areas of the state have outshined the performance by the students of urban areas as a total of 292946 students in urban areas have passed with a pass percentage of 86.64%, whereas 428385 students have passed with a pass percentage of 91.32% in the rural areas.

The most number of toppers were recorded in Social Science subject, where 50,782 students scored full marks, followed by third language in which 43,126 students scored a perfect score.

To help students who could not score well, Karnataka has opened a mental health tele-helpline for students. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007. Success and failure are a part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students for expecting results must not lose hope at all costs, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.