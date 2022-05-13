Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2022 date and time announced

Karnataka Board SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the results release date and time for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on May 19 . All those students who had appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their respective results at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The SSLC examination of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board was successfully held between March 28 to April 11, 2022. The time of examination was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm.

The KSEEB conducted SSLC exams March-April 2022, following COVID-19 guidelines. This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka registered for the SSLC exams.

In 2021 a total of 8,71,443 students appeared for the examination which was conducted following strict Covid protocol. With a pass percentage of 100 per cent, boys fared slightly better than the girls at 99.99 per cent.