Karnataka Board SSLC Class 10th Result 2021: When and where to check scores

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021: The results of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination, which was held in an offline mode, will be declared today at 3:30 pm by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). Students who had appeared for the exam can log into the official websites to check results.– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC class 10 result 2021: When and where to check

The Karnataka Secondary Education Board will declare the results today, after which students can visit kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in to check their subject-wise scores. After landing on the home page of the official websites, students have to click on the result link, after which they will be directed to the new page, wherein the roll numbers or registration numbers will be filled in. The scores will then be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download a copy of the mark sheet and get a printout later for future reference.

At a time when most state boards and governments had canceled class 10 and class 12 board examinations, the Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC class 10 exams offline with a changed method. Students appeared for the exam in two phases, one day was dedicated for core subjects and the other for language subjects. The students, for the first time, saw Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

A PIL filed against the decision to conduct offline SSLC exams earlier, but the Karnataka High Court dismissed it.

A total of 71.80 percent of students cleared the SSLC in 2020, a drop from last year by 1.9 percent, and in 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 73.70 percent.