Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to check scores

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: The result links are now active and students can log into the official websites– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in– to check results.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC or class 10 results today at 3:30 pm. Primary and Higher Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the result at a press conference. The SSLC exams were held in an offline mode earlier in July. The result links are now active and to download results, students can log into the official websites– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

To clear the SSLC examination, students need to score at least 35 per cent in aggregate or 210 out of 600 marks. To obtain a pass certificate, they also need to secure at least 70 marks in the language exam.

Karnataka SSLC class 10 result 2021: How to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC result link

Step 3: Fill in your roll number or registration number (mentioned on admit card)

Step 4: Scores will appear on the next page, download and get a printout for future reference.

A petition was earlier filed against the state’s decision to hold offline SSLC exams, which was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court.

The KSEEB held offline exams earlier in July amid rising Covid-19 fears.

The examination pattern had slightly changed this year with students giving answers to Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and writing combined exams in 2 phases — one day for core subjects like maths, science and social science while day 2 was for language subjects.