Karnataka SSLC Board Exams 2026: No marks-based assessment for third language paper

The decision comes just three days before the third language exams of the state board Class 10. The third language is mainly Hindi in Karnataka. (File photo)

Karnataka has replaced the marks-based assessment for the third language paper in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination with a grading system, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced on Friday.

The decision will take effect from the ongoing SSLC examination cycle. Under the revised system, marks obtained in the third language paper will not be included in a student’s final aggregate score, though appearing for the exam will remain mandatory for all registered candidates. As a result, the total marks for SSLC evaluation will be reduced from 625 to 525.

The decision comes just three days before the third language exams of the state board Class 10. The third language is mainly Hindi in Karnataka.