Karnataka SSLC board exam timetable released

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the timetable for SSLC exams 2020. The Karnataka class 10 boards will be held from March 27 to April 9. For all subjects, candidates will get 15 minutes’ extra time to read the question paper, as per the official notification by the Board.

The first language exam will be for 100 marks and the rest of the subjects will be for 80 marks. For the first language exam, candidates will get 3 hours and 15 minutes while for rest they will get 3 hours of which 2 hours 24 minutes will be for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper. One hour extra will be given to differently-abled candidates. The practical and oral exams will be held on April 11 at respective centres.

In the previous academic year, over 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC or class 10 board exam of Karnataka board. Daughter of a tempo driver, Naganjali hailing from the rural side of Kumta Taluk had topped the eam last year scoring centum across subjects.

The department of Pre-University Education of Government of Karnataka had earlier released the final timetable for conducting Pre-University Certificate or PUC annual examination. The PUC I will be conducted from February 10, 2020. The board examination will be conducted from February 10 to 25, 2020. Meanwhile, the PUC II examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to 23, 2020.

