Karnataka SSLC Answer key 2022 released: How to download

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 for all subjects today .i.e April 12, 2022. Students who appeared for the SSLC examination can download the KSEEB answer keys at the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The examination was conducted in March-April, 2022. Students can download the subject-wise answer keys in Kannada and English. There is no need to use login credentials to get the answer keys.

How to download Karnataka SSLC 2022 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link under the ‘Latest News’ section.

Step 3: Download the answer keys and calculate your probable score.

If any student has any objection to any answer key for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2022, he/she can file the objections on the official website of Karnataka SSLC, the option for objection is given on the homepage.

The KSEEB conducted SSLC exams from March 28 to April 11, 2022, following COVID-19 guidelines. This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for the SSLC exams.