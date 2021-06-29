Karnataka SSLC admit cards 2021 to release today: How to download

Students must contact their school administration to get the admit cards. (Representational image)

Karnataka government today will release the admit cards of Secondary School Leaving Certification (SSLC) examination or the 10th standard exam 2021. The exam will be conducted on July 19 and July 22 where multi-choice objective type questions will be asked.

The admit cards, however, will only be accessible to the school’s authorities and students need to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Students must contact their school administration to get the admit cards.

How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Login”

Step 3: On the new window, click on SSLC login

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Access the admit cards and take printouts.

Schools are required to sign and stamp the admit cards before providing them to the students.

Meanwhile, the board has released a sample paper on the website to help students understand the exam pattern. The sample paper will also be sent to the schools to tell students how to write it.

As per Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, there will be 73,066 exam halls this time. He said that every child will be given an opportunity to appear for the exam. Even the students who have migrated should also be able to write the exam at their nearest centre. This opportunity will be used by 10,000 students.