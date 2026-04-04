Karnataka Governor asks govt to relook grading system for third language in SSLC

Concerns among teachers, parents and educationists regarding the long-term implications of the move on the quality and inclusiveness of school education in the state were reflected (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ representative)

The Karnataka Governor has called for a comprehensive examination of concerns over the state government’s decision to award only grades, without marks, for the third language in the SSLC examination, following a representation highlighting its potential impact on academic engagement and linguistic diversity.

In a communication to state Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Secretary to Governor R Prabhu Shankar forwarded a representation submitted by the Association for Preservation of Local Languages, Bengaluru, which raised apprehensions about the policy’s implications for students, teachers and the broader education system.

“I am directed to forward herewith a copy of a representation submitted by the Association for Preservation of Local Languages, Bengaluru, which has been addressed to the Governor of Karnataka, concerning the recent decision to award only grades, without including marks, for the third language in the SSLC examination,” the letter stated.