Karnataka SSLC Class 10th students raise concern over April 2 Social Science exam after March 31 reschedule

Students across several schools in Karnataka have raised concerns after a sudden change in the SSLC Class 10 examination schedule left them with limited preparation time for a major subject. According to students, a public holiday was announced for March 30, which led to the rescheduling of the third language examination to March 31. While the adjustment accommodated the holiday, it also created an unexpected challenge — a significantly reduced gap before the Social Science exam scheduled for April 2.
Social Science, which includes a syllabus of over 33 lessons spanning history, geography, and civics, is considered one of the most extensive subjects in the curriculum. With the revised timetable, students now have only one full day to prepare.
In response, students have collectively submitted a request to school authorities and education officials, seeking an additional holiday between March 31 and April 2 to allow adequate preparation time.
Education officials have acknowledged receiving representations from students in some districts. However, as of now, no official decision has been announced regarding further changes to the schedule.
As many as 9,02,889 students have registered for the Karnataka SSLC 2026 Class 10 exams. Among the registered students, 8,12,855 are freshers, 62,845 are repeaters, and 27,189 are private students. The Karnataka SSLC students began with the first language paper on March 18, followed by science on March 23 and the second language on March 25. On March 28 and 30, the mathematics and third language papers will be conducted. The Karnataka board Class 10 SSLC 2026 exams will end with the social science paper on April 2.
For more updates on Karnataka board SSLC Class 10 exams, students can check the IE Education website.