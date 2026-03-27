Karnataka SSLC Class 10th students raise concern over April 2 Social Science exam after March 31 reschedule

Social Science, which includes a syllabus of over 33 lessons spanning history, geography, and civics, is considered one of the most extensive subjects in the curriculum (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

Students across several schools in Karnataka have raised concerns after a sudden change in the SSLC Class 10 examination schedule left them with limited preparation time for a major subject. According to students, a public holiday was announced for March 30, which led to the rescheduling of the third language examination to March 31. While the adjustment accommodated the holiday, it also created an unexpected challenge — a significantly reduced gap before the Social Science exam scheduled for April 2.

Social Science, which includes a syllabus of over 33 lessons spanning history, geography, and civics, is considered one of the most extensive subjects in the curriculum. With the revised timetable, students now have only one full day to prepare.