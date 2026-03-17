Karnataka SSLC 2026 exams 1 start on March 18 for over 9 lakh students; free travel arrangement, hall ticket details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on March 18 start the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. As many as 9,02,889 students have registered for the Karnataka SSLC 2026 Class 10 exams. Among the registered students, 8,12,855 are freshers, 62,845 are repeaters, and 27,189 are private students.
Students taking the SSLC Karnataka exams will have to mandatorily carry the hall tickets. Students without the Karnataka board 2026 hall tickets will not be allowed entry to the exam centre. The SSLC hall ticket mentions the reporting time at which the students are expected to reach the exam centre.
The Karnataka SSLC students will take the first language paper on March 18, followed by science on March 23 and the second language on March 25. On March 28 and 30, the mathematics and third language papers will be conducted. The Karnataka board Class 10 SSLC 2026 exams will end with the social science paper on April 2.
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The Karnataka government has reduced the minimum passing requirement for SSLC students. Now, students getting 33 per cent marks in aggregate will be considered pass. Earlier, the SSLC Karnataka board passing mark was 35 per cent.
Students will be declared pass if they obtain an average of 33 per cent marks when internal assessments and external examinations are combined; score at least 206 out of 625 total marks, and obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject.
Students appearing for SSLC 2026 exams can travel free on KSRTC and BMTC buses with valid hall tickets. Similar arrangements are being made for private buses in the coastal and Malnad regions. For more updates on Karnataka board SSLC Class 10 exams, students can check the IE Education website.
Meanwhile, the PUC 2 Karnataka board 2026 exams, which started on February 28, are getting over on March 17. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges have enrolled for the Karnataka PUC 2 examinations this year. As many as 2,92,645 are from the science stream, 2,11,174 are from commerce, and 1,42,982 are from arts.