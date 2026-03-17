Karnataka SSLC 2026 exams 1 start on March 18 for over 9 lakh students; free travel arrangement, hall ticket details

As many as 9,02,889 students have registered for the Karnataka SSLC 2026 Class 10 exams (representative image/ Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on March 18 start the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. As many as 9,02,889 students have registered for the Karnataka SSLC 2026 Class 10 exams. Among the registered students, 8,12,855 are freshers, 62,845 are repeaters, and 27,189 are private students.

Students taking the SSLC Karnataka exams will have to mandatorily carry the hall tickets. Students without the Karnataka board 2026 hall tickets will not be allowed entry to the exam centre. The SSLC hall ticket mentions the reporting time at which the students are expected to reach the exam centre.

The Karnataka SSLC students will take the first language paper on March 18, followed by science on March 23 and the second language on March 25. On March 28 and 30, the mathematics and third language papers will be conducted. The Karnataka board Class 10 SSLC 2026 exams will end with the social science paper on April 2.