Karnataka SSLC 2021 results likely to be announced by August 10

As the offline exam process was altered due to the pandemic, students this time took two combined papers with a multiple-choice question. File.

Karnataka SSLC 2021: The results of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination, which were conducted in an offline mode, are expected to be out by August 10, 2021, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar recently announced.

According to data, out of 8,19,694 students, 99.62 per cent appeared for the first language whereas, 98.41 per cent attendance was recorded last year for the same. For the second and third language subjects this year, 99.60 per cent and 99.62 per cent have appeared respectively.

Also Read | Here’s when schools in your state are reopening

After visiting exam centres, Kumar said that 99.6 per cent of the registered students had appeared for the exam on the second and the final day.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in a tweet appreciated his cabinet ministers and staff for successfully conducting offline exams amid a pandemic. “I appreciate all my cabinet colleagues and staff who worked hard to safely conduct SSLC exams amidst the pandemic. It is heartening that more than 8.5 lakh students appeared for exams with 99.6 per cent attendance. My best wishes to students and their parents,” he said.

As the offline exam process was altered due to the pandemic, students this time took two combined papers with a multiple-choice question. While core subject exams were held on July 19, language subjects were conducted on July 23.