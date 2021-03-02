scorecardresearch
Karnataka SSLC 2021 exam dates released, check schedule

Karnataka SSLC 2021: The SSLC exam is scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5. Meanwhile, pre-university (class 12) exams will be conducted from May 24 to June 16.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2021 12:31:44 pm
SSLC 1200Check SSLC exam schedule. Representational image

Karnataka SSLC 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the schedule for the SSLC exams 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5.

The SSLC exams will be held amid hygiene and security measures. Use of masks, sanitisers will be mandatory and arrangements will be made to check students through thermal scanners.

Karnataka SSLC 2021 exam datesheet: Check schedule

June 21 — First language (Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)

June 24 — Mathematics

June 28 — Science

June 30 — Third language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)

July 2 — Second language (English, Kannada)

July 5 — Social Science.

Karnataka SSLC 2021 exam schedule: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2 – On the homepage find the link ‘final time table of SSLC exam’ under examination section

Step 3- Open the link, a new window will open

Step 4 – On the new window scroll down to find datesheet, download.

Meanwhile, the pre-university (class 12) exams will be conducted from May 24 to June 16.

