Karnataka SSLC 2021: Supplementary exams datesheet released, check schedule

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the date sheet for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination. The exam will be held from September 27 to 29.

Exams for mathematics, science, social science, sociology, economics, political science and Hindustani music will be held on September 27 in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The state board released the supplementary examination timetable on its official website. As per the date sheet, the junior technical subject papers – elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphics-2, elements of electronics engineering and elements of computer science – will be held on September 27 in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. These exams will be of a duration of 2.5 hours.

The exams for first, second and third languages will be held on September 29 in the morning shift. A total of 15 minutes of extra time will be given to differently-abled candidates.

The NSOF exam subjects including information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty and wellness will also be conducted on September 29.

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh had declared the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2021. A total of 99.99 per cent of students passed the SSLC exam this year. As many as 8,71,443 students took the exam and all of them passed except for a girl who did not appear. The pass percentage this year is 99.99 per cent compared to 71.80 last year