Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019 date and time confirmed, check here

Karnataka SSLC results 2019 date: The results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) tomorrow. All those candidates who had appeared for their class 10 exams can check their respective scores at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in — once released.

SSLC examination was held from March 21 to April 4 in which over 8.41 lakh students from Karnataka had registered. The highest number of students registered from Bengaluru South with 65,451 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019 date and time

As per an official website, results.gov.in, the class 10 result will be announced by KSEEB on April 29 by 10 am. However, as per a released accessed by the indianexpress.com, the SSLC result will be out by 12 pm tomorrow.

In comparison to the last year, the number of students writing the SSLC examination has increased by 3,578. As per reports, for the first time this year, students were not allowed to wear digital watches.

The least number of students were registered from Coorg with 7,240 students, followed by Sirsi with 9,736 students and Uttara Kannada with 9,766 students. As per reports, 4,651 are specially-abled children who have been given relaxation in choosing a subject.