Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be out today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to announce SSLC result on August 9. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC results today at 3:30 pm. The result will be available at the websites – kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

At a time when most state boards and governments had cancelled class 10 and class 12 board examinations, the Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC exams offline with a changed process. Students appeared for the exam in two phases, one day was dedicated for core subjects and the other for language subjects. The students, for the first time, attempted exams with multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Last year, a total of 5,82,316 students had cleared the SSLC exam with a pass percentage of 71.80 per cent, a marginal drop from 2019. In 2020, six students scored 625/625 marks.

A total of 1,550 schools had scored 100 per cent pass percentage in 2020, which included 501 government schools, 139 aided, 910 unaided. A total of 82.31 per cent of students from private schools had cleared the SSLC exam in 2020, while the government schools recorded a 72.79 per cent pass percentage. The pass percentage of aided schools had touched at 70.60 per cent.