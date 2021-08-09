scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 09, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be out today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students who had appeared for the exam can log into the official websites– kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in– to get access to results.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2021 1:13:09 pm
karnataka sslc result 2021, sslc result 2021, sslc result 2021 karnataka, karnataka board 10th result 2021Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to announce SSLC result on August 9. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC results today at 3:30 pm. The result will be available at the websites – kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

At a time when most state boards and governments had cancelled class 10 and class 12 board examinations, the Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC exams offline with a changed process. Students appeared for the exam in two phases, one day was dedicated for core subjects and the other for language subjects. The students, for the first time, attempted exams with multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Last year, a total of 5,82,316 students had cleared the SSLC exam with a pass percentage of 71.80 per cent, a marginal drop from 2019. In 2020, six students scored 625/625 marks.

Read |Karnataka Board SSLC Class 10th Result 2021: When and where to check scores

A total of 1,550 schools had scored 100 per cent pass percentage in 2020, which included 501 government schools, 139 aided, 910 unaided. A total of 82.31 per cent of students from private schools had cleared the SSLC exam in 2020, while the government schools recorded a 72.79 per cent pass percentage. The pass percentage of aided schools had touched at 70.60 per cent.

Live Blog

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Check scores at  kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

13:13 (IST)09 Aug 2021
SSLC result 2020 - 71.80 pass percentage

Last year, a total of 5,82,316 students had cleared the SSLC exam with a pass percentage of 71.80 per cent, a marginal drop from 2019. In 2020, six students scored 625/625 marks.

12:52 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Karnataka SSLC students appeared for board exams with MCQs this year

The Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC exams offline with a changed process. Students appeared for the exam in two phases, one day was dedicated for core subjects and the other for language subjects. The students, for the first time, attempted exams with multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

12:43 (IST)09 Aug 2021
How to check Karnataka SSLC 2021 results online

How to check SSLC result 2021

Step 1: To know your results, visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for 'Karnataka SSLC results 2021'

Step 3: You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided

Step 4: Submit this information and download a copy of your results

12:39 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Karnataka SSLC exams were held in July

At a time when most state boards and governments had cancelled class 10 and class 12 board examinations, the Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC exams offline with a changed process.

12:33 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 to be out today

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC results today at 3:30 pm. The result will be available at the websites – kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

karnataka sslc result 2021, sslc result 2021, sslc result 2021 karnataka, karnataka board 10th result 2021 Students who had appeared for the examination held earlier in July can download their results at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Karnataka had recorded a passing percentage of 73.70 in 2019, with Udupi emerging as the best performing district. Girls had outperformed the boys, recording a passing percentage of 79.59 in 2019 as compared to boys’ 68.46 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 35,118 students had acquired A+ grade the result.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd