Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at these websites

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Tuesday, April 30. The students can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.
This year, over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC examination that was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019.
READ | When and where to check Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th result
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2019
Step 3: You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided
Step 4: Submit this information and download a copy of your results
Step 5: Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.
The highest number of students registered from Bengaluru South with 65,451 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.
Last year, the Udupi district had topped among all the districts with 84.23 pass per cent while Yadgir scored least with (74.84 per cent). Udipi’s pass percentage had increased by 3.95 per cent when compared to last year.
Security measures for SSLC exams 2019
The exams were held 2,817 centres and to prevent malpractices during the exams, they all were equipped with CCTV cameras. A police personnel along with route officer were appointed for the vehicles that carried the question papers at district and taluk levels
KSEEB provided badges and identity cards to staff
To further prevent any kind of malpractices during the exams, KSEEB provided badges and identity cards to all the staff including invigilators. Only the examination centre head was allowed to carry the mobile phones during the exams. Reports suggest, for the first time, the board has instructed all the exam centres to make special arrangements for the differently-abled candidates to write the exams on the ground floor.
SSLC students received support from KSRTC
To help SSLC students reach exam centre on time, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) allowed them to travel for free in its city, suburban, ordinary, and express buses between their residence and allotted centres for the board examination. The facility was available from March 21 to April 4, 2019.
