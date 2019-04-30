Toggle Menu
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at these websites

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Over 8.41 lakh students will get their results today. The results will be available at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 LIVE: The results will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Tuesday, April 30. The students can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

This year, over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC examination that was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2019

Step 3: You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided

Step 4: Submit this information and download a copy of your results

Step 5: Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

The highest number of students registered from Bengaluru South with 65,451 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

Last year, the Udupi district had topped among all the districts with 84.23 pass per cent while Yadgir scored least with (74.84 per cent). Udipi’s pass percentage had increased by 3.95 per cent when compared to last year.

Live Blog

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE: Result will be declared soon, check updates in Malayalam, Hindi

Security measures for SSLC exams 2019

The exams were held 2,817 centres and to prevent malpractices during the exams, they all were equipped with CCTV cameras. A police personnel along with route officer were appointed for the vehicles that carried the question papers at district and taluk levels

KSEEB provided badges and identity cards to staff

To further prevent any kind of malpractices during the exams, KSEEB provided badges and identity cards to all the staff including invigilators. Only the examination centre head was allowed to carry the mobile phones during the exams. Reports suggest, for the first time, the board has instructed all the exam centres to make special arrangements for the differently-abled candidates to write the exams on the ground floor.

SSLC students received support from KSRTC

To help SSLC students reach exam centre on time, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) allowed them to travel for free in its city, suburban, ordinary, and express buses between their residence and allotted centres for the board examination. The facility was available from March 21 to April 4, 2019.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019

Step 1: To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2019

Step 3: You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided

Step 4: Submit this information and download a copy of your results

Step 5: Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC results 2019

The students can check the results through the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

When and where to check Karnataka SSLC results 2019

The result will be declared on April 30 at 12 pm. Last year, the SSLC results were announced on May 7. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

How to chcek Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2019

The results of Karnataka SSLC 10th examination will be declared on Tuesday, April 30. The students can check the results by following these steps. Visit the official website (karresults.nic.in). Click on the SSLC results 2019 notification. Enter your roll number, other details. Results will be appeared on screen. Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.  

 

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE: In comparison to the last year, the number of students writing the SSLC examination has increased by 3,578. As per reports, for the first time this year, students were not allowed to wear digital watches.

The least number of students were registered from Coorg with 7,240 students, followed by Sirsi with 9,736 students and Uttara Kannada with 9,766 students. As per reports, 4,651 are specially-abled children who have been given relaxation in choosing a subject.

