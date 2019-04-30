Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at these websites

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Tuesday, April 30. The students can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

This year, over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC examination that was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019.

READ | When and where to check Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th result

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2019

Step 3: You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided

Step 4: Submit this information and download a copy of your results

Step 5: Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

The highest number of students registered from Bengaluru South with 65,451 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

Last year, the Udupi district had topped among all the districts with 84.23 pass per cent while Yadgir scored least with (74.84 per cent). Udipi’s pass percentage had increased by 3.95 per cent when compared to last year.