Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 at 12 pm: How to check class 10th result

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination (KSEEB) 2019 will declare the result of SSLC examination today at its official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019. Earlier, Karnataka PUC-II result has been declared by the board.

LIVE Updates | Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019

Advertising

As announced earlier, this year, the Karnataka Board is releasing the result within 26 days after concluding the exam on April 4. In case the candidates fail in a subject, they can sit for the supplementary examination, dates of which will be announced later. The exam is conducted to help successful students of the supplementary exam join higher education courses in the same academic year.

Also read| KSEEB SSLC result 2019: How to check

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check online?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link SSLC result 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the same. It will act as a provisional mark sheet

Advertising

READ | Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019: When and where to check

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check via SMS?

Candidates need to send KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263 in order to get SMS alert of their result/

In 2018, the exam was conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state in the month of March of this year. The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Last year, a total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.