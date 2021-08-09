Karnataka SSLC 10th 2021 result: 1.28 lakh students secure A+ grade, 157 score 625/625

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2021: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh today declared the SSLC results via press conference. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has recorded a 99.99 pass percentage this year with a total of 1.28 lakh students secured the A+ grade. Students who appeared for the exam can log into the official websites to check results – sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Check | Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 declared

As many as 157 students have got 625/625 marks in the SSLC examination. Boys have performed better with a 100 per cent result while girls fall behind with a marginal difference of 0.01 per cent recording an over all percentage of 99.99 per cent. Regular students have recorded 100 per cent result in all government, government aided and unaided schools.

Subject-wise, a total of 1796 students have secured 100 per cent marks in mathematic, 910 scored 100 per cent in science and as many as 4171 students got a perfect score in social science.

Unlike other states, the Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC exams offline with a changed exam pattern. Students appeared for the exam in two phases, one day was dedicated for core subjects and the other for language subjects. For the first time, students attempted exams in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format.

On the first day of the exam, as many as 99.6 per cent of the total enrolled candidates appeared for the offline exams. A total of 7,81,530 of the total 7,83,882 students attended the SSLC examination. A total of 760 students from neighbouring states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu had also appeared for the exam, with only one out-of-state student being absent.