Saturday, December 19, 2020
Karnataka schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 students from January 1

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar mentioned that vidyagama programme for classes 6 to 9 will also commence from next month

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | December 19, 2020 7:12:36 pm
school a 1200The schools for classes 10, 12 will reopen from January 1. Representational image/ file

The schools in Karnataka will reopen from January 1 only for students appearing for board exams — SSLC and PUC. State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said today that students will have to get written permission from their parents to attend classes for both standard 10 and 12, as reported by news agency ANI.

The minister also mentioned that Vidyagama programme for classes 6 to 9 will also commence from the next month.

The technical advisory committee under the health ministry recently submitted a report that allowed classes 10 and 12 students to go to their schools and colleges as they will be facing public exams. The students can attend classes twice or thrice a week, Health Minister K Sudhakar informed.

Earlier, the health minister had said the state government might close degree, engineering, and diploma colleges again if Covid-19 cases see a rise again. The colleges were reopened on November 17 after eight months of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. “If the cases go up, then, as you have said in your (media) reports, we will have to go for a shutdown once again. There is no alternative,” Sudhakar briefed media.

