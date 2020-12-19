Karnataka schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 students from January 1

The schools for classes 10, 12 will reopen from January 1. Representational image/ file

The schools in Karnataka will reopen from January 1 only for students appearing for board exams — SSLC and PUC. State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said today that students will have to get written permission from their parents to attend classes for both standard 10 and 12, as reported by news agency ANI.

The minister also mentioned that Vidyagama programme for classes 6 to 9 will also commence from the next month.

Classes for standard 10th & 12th to start from January 1, however, students will have to get written permission from their parents. Vidyagama programme for Classes 6 to 9 to begin from 1st January: Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar pic.twitter.com/su7PIsIGQW — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

The technical advisory committee under the health ministry recently submitted a report that allowed classes 10 and 12 students to go to their schools and colleges as they will be facing public exams. The students can attend classes twice or thrice a week, Health Minister K Sudhakar informed.

Our technical advisory committee has given a report saying Class 10 & Class 12 students can be allowed to go to their schools & colleges as they will be facing public exams. Students can attend classes twice or thrice a week: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister pic.twitter.com/AJQZ3mk2c3 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

Earlier, the health minister had said the state government might close degree, engineering, and diploma colleges again if Covid-19 cases see a rise again. The colleges were reopened on November 17 after eight months of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. “If the cases go up, then, as you have said in your (media) reports, we will have to go for a shutdown once again. There is no alternative,” Sudhakar briefed media.

