scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

National anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Citing the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the national anthem, the department has made it mandatory for schools to make students sing the national anthem to instil national pride and respect.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 18, 2022 12:12:48 pm
national assemblyKarnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy has issued an order, making Jana, Gana, Mana compulsory. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Following complaints that some primary and high schools in Bengaluru were avoiding singing the national anthem during the morning assembly, Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy has issued an order, making Jana, Gana, Mana compulsory.

According to a department official, complaints were made to Education Minister B C Nagesh that certain private schools in Bengaluru not complying with the standard protocol of singing the national anthem during morning assembly. “Some schools are avoiding singing the national anthem and some are singing only twice a week,” said the official.

Citing the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the national anthem, the department has made it mandatory for schools to make students sing the national anthem to instil national pride and respect.

Officials of the Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI) have also been tasked with visiting the schools that are violating the rule. The order also said that the students can sing the national anthem in their classrooms if there are space constraints during the morning assembly.

DDPI of Bengaluru North, Lohithashwa Reddy said, “Last week, notices were issued to schools where students were not singing the national anthem. Now, they have assured that they will be singing the national anthem regularly.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:12:48 pm

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
The City in Cinema

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement