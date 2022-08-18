National anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

August 18, 2022 12:12:48 pm
Following complaints that some primary and high schools in Bengaluru were avoiding singing the national anthem during the morning assembly, Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy has issued an order, making Jana, Gana, Mana compulsory.
According to a department official, complaints were made to Education Minister B C Nagesh that certain private schools in Bengaluru not complying with the standard protocol of singing the national anthem during morning assembly. “Some schools are avoiding singing the national anthem and some are singing only twice a week,” said the official.
Citing the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the national anthem, the department has made it mandatory for schools to make students sing the national anthem to instil national pride and respect.
Officials of the Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI) have also been tasked with visiting the schools that are violating the rule. The order also said that the students can sing the national anthem in their classrooms if there are space constraints during the morning assembly.
DDPI of Bengaluru North, Lohithashwa Reddy said, “Last week, notices were issued to schools where students were not singing the national anthem. Now, they have assured that they will be singing the national anthem regularly.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Hanae Mori, Japanese couturier who melded east-west styles, dies at 96
Even if RRR is not India’s official selection, the film can still compete at the Oscars. Here’s how
Lily James, Willem Dafoe to lead indie drama Finalmente L’alba
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to rumours of her dating Raghav Juyal: ‘Ab main hyper ho jaungi’
Dylan Mohan Gray backs Anurag Kashyap, says ‘will be embarrassment to India’ if The Kashmir Files is selected for Oscar
Supreme Court orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA
Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for defamation
Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting ‘fake anti-India content’
Little boy crashes Pope Francis’ weekly audience in Vatican City. Their interaction wins hearts online
Plea to stop Noida man from euthanasia trip withdrawn from Delhi High Court
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650.5 million in Ohio opioids case