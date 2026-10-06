Karnataka plans AI training in government schools from Class 6

Karnataka CM said that the government is also planning to develop 100 KPS schools through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. (Image: AI Generated)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday directed officials to explore means to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) training in government schools from Class 6, with support from the Information Technology department and private partners.

He issued these directions at a review meeting on the progress of his government’s 100-day programmes, recruitments and priority schemes.

“AI training has already started for Class 9 students in government schools. The officials were asked to work toward extending it to students from Class 6,” Shivakumar said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read | Karnataka proposes rule to reserve 15% government seats in professional courses for rural students

Google expressed interest in providing AI training in schools, and officials were asked to examine the company’s initiatives in Telangana as part of this exercise, according to the CMO statement.