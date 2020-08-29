Karnataka PUE II re-evaluation result 2020: Steps to check result

Karnataka PUC second year re-evaluation result declared (Representational image)

Karnataka PUE II re-evaluation result 2020: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka has announced the result of PUC second year or class 12 re-evaluation. Students can check their result at the official website pue.kar.nic.in. The change in marks, if any, after re-evaluation will be effective in the final mark sheet, as per rules.

Of the 5.95 lakh students who appeared for the exam this year, 69.20 per cent passed. Stream-wise, in the science stream the pass percentage was at 67.28 per cent, commerce at 65.52 per cent, and arts at 41.27 per cent. As many as 68,866 students secured distinction this year. However, there was a drop in pass percentage of students from rural areas.

Karnataka PUE II re-evaluation result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘re-evaluation results march 2020’ link

Step 3: Click on any list – with the change, no change or change in totaling

Step 4: Read list and find your name

In case, a student fails to pass the exam, s/he will have to appear for supplementary exams. Beginning from September 7, the PUC II supplementary exams will end on September 18. The supplementary exams 2020 will be held in two shifts to ensure social distancing.

