Karnataka PUC II exam: Final timetable released, check here

Advertising

Department of Pre-University Education of Government of Karnataka has released the final timetable for conducting Pre-University Certificate or PUC annual examination. According to the official release, PUC II will begin from March 1, 2019. The department had released a provisional timetable in October 2018. The stakeholders were then given a chance to raise objections. The concerned raised were then sent to the joint director (exam). The time to raise concerns ended on November 28, 2018. Now the final date sheet has been released on the official website – pue.kar.nic.in.

A total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the for the PUC II exam last year. The exam was held between March 1 and 17. About 68 PU colleges recorded 100 pass per cent while in 118 PU colleges score 0. However, the overall pass percentage has improved by 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017 to 59.56 per cent.

Final Time Table of PUC II March 2018 Examination –

March 1 – Economics / Physics

Advertising

March 2 – Information technology retail/automobile/health care/ beauty and wellness

March 5 – Tamil/Telugu/Malyalam/Marathi/Arabic/French

March 6 – Logic/geology/education/home science

March 7 – Optional Kannada/accountancy/mathematics/

March 8 – Urdu/Sanskrit

March 9 – Political science/statistics

March 11 – Business studies/sociology/chemistry

March 12 – Geography/Karnatak music/Hindustani music

March 13 – Psychology/electronics/computer science

March 14 – History/biology/basic maths

March 15 – Hindi

March 16 – Kannada

March 18 – English

PUC II final exam timetable – How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2 – On the homepage find the link ‘final time table of II PUC March 2019 examination’ under examination section

Step 3- Open the link, a new window will open

Step 4 – On the new window scroll down to find datesheet, download