Karnataka PUC results date and time: PU II result to be declared on July 20

The Karnataka government has confirmed that second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) results will be announced on July 20. According to Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) officials, the results for freshers and repeaters will be hosted on the website — karresults.nic.in from 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

#Karnataka: Second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) results to be announced on July 20. Regular students and repeaters would be able to access the same at https://t.co/TullcHrBMK from 4.30 pm. @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job pic.twitter.com/7dm7tTGs48 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) July 19, 2021

How are results formulated as exams were not conducted this year?

The Karnataka state government had decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations, in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. While the same was announced only for regular freshers (first-time attendees), it was later extended to students enrolled as repeaters including those repeating as private candidates as well.

The aggregate marks for each such student for II PU will be calculated by considering 45 per cent weightage from marks scored for SSLC (Class 10), 45 per cent from I PU marks and 10 per cent from the internal assessment marks of II PU.

How can a student get his/her score without a hall ticket number?

As exams were not conducted this year, no hall tickets were issued, as done usually. However, DPUE had generated registration numbers earlier last week. The numbers are made available to students since July 16. To access the registration number, students can click here.

Students can access their registration number by entering the district and college selecting the college name. The details made available on the portal include the name of the candidates, their parents and registration, and student numbers, which would enable them access to their results.

Can scores be improved if the candidate is not happy with the score?

Yes. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has announced that candidates seeking an improvement of their aggregated scores would be allowed to take examinations “once the (Covid-19) situation is under control.”