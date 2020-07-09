Karnataka PUC results 2020 by July 20

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will declare the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams by July 20, the state education minister S Suresh Kumar informed via a tweet. In an earlier statement, he had said that students can expect the result of Karnataka PUC-II by July last week.

Over 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams. Unlike many boards, the Department of pre-university education (PUE) had conducted the exams which could not be held during April again in June. To ensure social distancing during exams, additional 13,528 rooms were arranged across centres in the state apart from the 23,064 rooms in which all exams were held before the lockdown began.

Once declared, the result will be available at kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com. Students can get the results via an online portal- SuVidya, result.bspucpa.com. Students can also get their results in their mobile phones or via email by registering with indianexpress.com. By entering credentials below, students will get an update as and when the result is declared

The DPUE had earlier declared the result for the PUC 1 exams or class 11 exam for which over 6.53 lakh students had registered.

To clear the PUC exam, candidates need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

In Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019, the overall pass percentage was at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had a pass percentage of 66.58 per cent, commerce had 66.39 per cent students clearing the exam. The arts stream pass percentage was at 50.53 per cent.

Around 80 colleges scored 100 per cent results while 98 colleges had none of their students clearing the exam or had a zero pass percentage.

