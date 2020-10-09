Karnataka PUC II supplementary exams result 2020 declared, 41.28% pass

Karnataka PUC II compartment result 2020 declared (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational image)

As many as 41.28 per cent of the total students who appeared for the second year pre-university certificate (PUC) examination in Karnataka attained eligibility for higher studies, as the results were announced on Friday.

While over 2.12 lakh students appeared for the exams held from September 7 to 19 — 87,784 of them — including 49,970 boys and 37,994 girls — cleared the examinations, the Department of Pre-University Education announced.

Among combinations, most students secured passing marks and above in the arts stream with a pass percentage of 45.15 per cent followed by commerce at 39.02 per cent and science stream in which 37.45 per cent students passed.

According to DPUE officials, the valuation was held in 11 camps in Bengaluru from September 23 to October 5. As many as 3,162 valuators were deployed by the government for evaluation.

The pass percentage of students belonging to rural areas was higher than that of urban areas as 45.78 per cent of students from rual and 39.95 per cent of students from urban areas cleared the supplementary exam.

Medium-wise, the best result was from Kannada medium students with 45.41 per cent followed by 35.89 per cent of students from English-medium clearing the exam.

Students can apply to obtain the scanned copy of answer scripts from October 10 to October 16. The same will be available at the official websites pue.kar.nic.in. The fee for scanned copy per subject will be Rs 530. Further, students who have applied for scan copy can apply for reevaluation and re-totaling too. While there is no fee for re-totaling, the re-evaluation fee per subject will be Rs 1,670.

In the Karnataka PUC second year results declared earlier 61.80 per cent students passed. In the annual exams, students from urban areas had perfromed better. Stream-wise, science has been the best performing stream with as much as 76.2 per cent pass percentage.

