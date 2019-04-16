Karnataka PUC II supplementary exams 2019: Know date and time

Karnataka PUC II supplementary exams 2019: The Karnataka PUC II Supplementary exam is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 7, 2019. The official notification has been announced at the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Earlier, the results of Karnataka PUC II examination was declared on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Among districts, Udupi has this year again topped followed by Dakshin Kannada. The overall pass percentage is 61.73 per cent with girls outperforming boys by scoring 68.2 per cent. This year too, the rural schools have scored 62.88 per cent while the urban schools are at 61.38 per cent. Among streams, science students have scored 66.58 per cent and commerce at 66.39 per cent. There has been an overall increase of 2.15 per cent from the last year.

Around 80 colleges scored 100 per cent results while 98 colleges have performed really poor, score only zero per cent. A total of 2447 students secured 100 marks in Mathematics.

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exams: Check time table

June 7: Mathematics, Sociology, Accountancy

June 8: English, NSQF

June 10: Economics, Physics

June 11: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

June 12: Kannada, Geography, Hindustani Music, Geology

June 13: Political Science

June 14: History, Statistics, Biology

June 15: Business Studies, Chemistry, Education

June 17: Urdu, Sanskrit, Optional Kannada

June 18: Electronics, Computer Science, Logic, Psychology, Home Science, Basic Maths

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.