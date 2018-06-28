Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exams 2018: Exam begin tomorrow, check time table here

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exams 2018: Around 2.5 lakh candidates will appear for the examination that will be conducted on June 29 at various centres across the state Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exams 2018: Around 2.5 lakh candidates will appear for the examination that will be conducted on June 29 at various centres across the state

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exams 2018: The Karnataka PUC II Supplementary exams is scheduled to begin from tomorrow, June 29. Around 2.5 lakh candidates will appear for the examination that will be conducted at various centres across the state. The official notification regarding the exams will be announced soon at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Earlier, the results of Karnataka PUC II examination was declared on April 30. A total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17. This year, 68 PU colleges have recorded 100 per cent passes, while in 118 PU colleges score 0. However, the overall pass percentage has improved with by 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017 to 59.56 per cent.

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exams: Time table released earlier

June 29, 2018: Mathematics, Sociology, Accountancy

June 30, 2018: Home Science, Basic Maths, Logic, Education (Morning) Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Arabic and French (Afternoon)

July 2, 2018: Physics, Economics (Morning)

July 3, 2018: Electronics, Computer Science, Optional Kannada (Morning), Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, IT, Beauty & Wellness (Afternoon)

July 4, 2018: Kannada (Morning), Sanskrit, Urdu (Afternoon)

July 5, 2018: Hindustani Music, Geology, Geography (Morning), Hindi (Afternoon)

July 6, 2018: Statistics, Biology, History (Morning)

July 7, 2018: Chemistry,Business Studies, Psychology (Morning)

This year too, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 67.11 per cent while boys are at 52.3 per cent. The pass percentage of rural colleges is 59.95 per cent which is higher than urban colleges (59.45 per cent). Among streams, science has secured highest pass percentage (67.48 per cent), while it was 63.64 per cent for commerce and 45.13 percent for arts combinations. Moreover, in Mathematics, 3384 students have scored highest number of centums or 100 while only one person has bagged in Kannada subject.

