Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2019: Know the passing marks

Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2019: The results of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university will be declared on Monday, April 15.

Advertising

To clear the PUC exam, candidates need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks. Last year, 59.56 per cent students cleared the PUC II examinations. Among districts, Dakshin Kannada has topped followed by Udipi.

READ | Karnataka PUC II results 2019: When and where to check

The results will be available at all the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in by 12. The colleges will publish the results on April 16, 2019. To check the result, candidates can visit the official website and open the result link. The link will be activated once the result is announced.

READ | Karnataka PUC II results 2019: Know date and time

Advertising

To view results, log on to the official websites mentioned above. Click on the results link on the homepage. In the provided fields, enter your registration number and other required details. Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.

Last year, a total of 6,84,247 students appeared for the examination in 2018 out of which 54,803 gave PUC II for the first time and the exams were held from March 9 to 27.