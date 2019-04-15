Karnataka II PUC results 2019: How to check

Karnataka PUC 2nd result 2019: The results of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) results will be declared on Monday, April 15. The students will get the results through the official websites by noon.

The results will be available at all the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in by 12. The colleges will publish the results on April 16, 2019.

Karnataka PUC II results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To clear the PUC exam, candidates need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.