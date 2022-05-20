scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Karnataka PUC-II result likely to be announced by third week of June

Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh announced that the II PUC exams have concluded. The evaluation is set to begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June.

May 20, 2022 10:16:24 am
The Karnataka government is likely to announce the second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) results in the third week of June. According to Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) officials, the results for freshers and repeaters will be hosted on the website — karresults.nic.in.

Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh announced that the II PUC exams have concluded. The evaluation is set to begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June. The exams were held from April 22 to May 18, 2022.

Karnataka PUC-II  2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the website, click on the arrow under the link ‘click here for your result’.

Step 3: Key in your registration number and date of birth, and click on ‘go’.

Step 4: PUC-II result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, had released a revised datesheet for PUC-II, class 12 board exam 2022. This decision was taken to avoid clashes with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The PUC-II exams were scheduled to begin on April 16 but then commenced on April 22.

