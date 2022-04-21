Karnataka PUC-II exams to begin tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka, is all set to conduct the Karnataka PUC second-year examination. The exams will be conducted from April 22 to May 18, 2022. The Karnataka PUC class 12 board exam 2022 will be held between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. Candidates can check the official website — pue.kar.nic.in.

The students are directed to appear with their PUC exam hall tickets for the Karnataka second-year PUC exams. The Karnataka PUC exam hall tickets can be collected from the schools.

Students must reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time. Students must not carry any electronic gadgets, calculators, and mobile phones inside the examination hall.

Students have to carry all the stationery including pens, and rulers of their own, borrowing in the examination hall will not be allowed. The second-year PUC students will be given an additional 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper.

The entire PU examination process will be held under surveillance and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring. The class 12 students must note that there will be squads to check exam malpractices and personnel would be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.